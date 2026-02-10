Supreme Court Clears Whistleblower in VYAPAM Caste-Based Violence Case

The Supreme Court quashed charges of caste-based violence against Anand Rai, a whistleblower in the VYAPAM scam, on Tuesday. The decision overturns a previous ruling by the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Rai, an ophthalmologist, faced allegations related to a 2022 incident involving lawmakers and officials. The charges stemmed from claims of obstruction and abuse during a village rally in Ratlam district.

The court found the charges under the SC/ST Act insufficiently supported by the evidence, declaring the case not in accordance with the law. This ruling marks a significant development in the ongoing scrutiny of the VYAPAM scam.

(With inputs from agencies.)