Supreme Court Clears Whistleblower in VYAPAM Caste-Based Violence Case

The Supreme Court has dismissed charges of caste-based violence against Anand Rai, a whistleblower in the VYAPAM examination scam, overturning a Madhya Pradesh High Court decision. Rai had been accused of participating in caste-related offenses during a 2022 rally. The verdict found the charges were not in accordance with the law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 12:30 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 12:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court quashed charges of caste-based violence against Anand Rai, a whistleblower in the VYAPAM scam, on Tuesday. The decision overturns a previous ruling by the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Rai, an ophthalmologist, faced allegations related to a 2022 incident involving lawmakers and officials. The charges stemmed from claims of obstruction and abuse during a village rally in Ratlam district.

The court found the charges under the SC/ST Act insufficiently supported by the evidence, declaring the case not in accordance with the law. This ruling marks a significant development in the ongoing scrutiny of the VYAPAM scam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

