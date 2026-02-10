Nepalese Man Arrested with 1.81 kg of Cannabis in Himachal Pradesh

A Nepalese citizen has been detained in Himachal Pradesh's Chopal tehsil for possessing 1.81 kilograms of cannabis, according to law enforcement officials. Chandan Buddha, 50, was stopped during a police patrol in Pujarli village where officers discovered the controlled substance in his possession.

The arrest occurred immediately, and authorities seized the illegal cannabis. Senior Superintendent of Police in Shimla, Gaurav Singh, confirmed the arrest and has stated that a formal case has been initiated under Section 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, at the Chopal police station.

The investigation is currently ongoing to understand more about the source and potential accomplices involved in the trafficking of the drug.

(With inputs from agencies.)