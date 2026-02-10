Left Menu

Police Scandal: Sub-Inspectors Accused of Kidnapping and Extortion

Two sub-inspectors from Lohia Nagar Police Station are accused of kidnapping a businessman and extorting Rs 20 lakh. An investigation confirmed the allegations, leading to the recovery of Rs 15 lakh. The officers, who remain at large, were identified and booked under extortion-related charges.

Senior Superintendent of Police Avinash Pandey revealed that he received reports of illegal activities by the officers against the businessman. A comprehensive probe was initiated, leading to the discovery of the officers' wrongdoing.

As police investigate further, the role of the station in-charge is under scrutiny. The implicated officers have been charged under specific sections of the BNS and are currently absconding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

