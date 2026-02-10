Police Scandal: Sub-Inspectors Accused of Kidnapping and Extortion

Two sub-inspectors at Lohia Nagar Police Station face serious allegations of kidnapping a thread trader to extort Rs 20 lakh. A probe confirmed the accusation, and Rs 15 lakh was recovered. The officers, now on the run, are identified as Mahesh and Lokendra Sahu.

Senior Superintendent of Police Avinash Pandey revealed that he received reports of illegal activities by the officers against the businessman. A comprehensive probe was initiated, leading to the discovery of the officers' wrongdoing.

As police investigate further, the role of the station in-charge is under scrutiny. The implicated officers have been charged under specific sections of the BNS and are currently absconding.

(With inputs from agencies.)