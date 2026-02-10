Left Menu

Russian Forces Capture Zaliznychne in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia

Russia's defence ministry has announced the capture of Zaliznychne in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region. The report, relayed by Russian state news agency RIA, is yet to be independently verified by other sources, including Reuters.

Updated: 10-02-2026 14:52 IST
  • Russia

Russia's defence ministry declared on Tuesday the capture of Zaliznychne, a settlement in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region. The announcement was made through Russia's state news agency RIA.

There is currently no independent confirmation of this battlefield development, according to Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

