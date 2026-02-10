Left Menu

CPI(M) Alleges Congress Role in Sabarimala Temple Gold Scandal

The CPI(M) has accused Congress leaders of irregularities in the Sabarimala Temple gold case. Allegations include misappropriation during Prayar Gopalakrishnan's tenure as TDB president. A Kerala High Court ordered a probe following complaints about the temple's flag mast installation. The CPI(M) demands accountability from Congress for these discrepancies.

CPI(M) Alleges Congress Role in Sabarimala Temple Gold Scandal
The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala intensified its criticism against the opposition Congress on Tuesday, pointing fingers at key Congress figures for alleged irregularities at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple. They claim that prominent Congress leaders played a significant role in the reported mismanagement.

This development follows a Kerala High Court directive that ordered an in-depth investigation into the alleged gold and financial misappropriations linked to the installation of a new flag mast at the temple in 2017. CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan stressed that this misconduct occurred during the leadership of Prayar Gopalakrishnan as the Travancore Devaswom Board president.

Further compounding the controversy, Govindan charged Congress leaders with lacking transparency regarding the origin and utilization of funds and gold amassed for the Temple's new flag mast. He demanded clarity from political figures involved, implicating a Congress coordination with rival political factions in these alleged corrupt activities.

