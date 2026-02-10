Gauteng Authorities Remove Over 100 Unsafe Minibuses in Road Safety Crackdown

More than 100 minibuses were taken off Gauteng roads after failing to meet basic roadworthiness standards during intensified stop-and-search operations conducted by the Gauteng Transport Inspectorate (GTI) and the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

The coordinated enforcement blitz was carried out between 1 and 7 February 2026 across major public and scholar transport routes in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane, targeting unsafe vehicles and non-compliant operators.

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela issued a stern warning to operators who place profit above passenger safety.

“We will not allow profit to be placed above people’s lives. Any vehicle that threatens the safety of our commuters or road users has no place on Gauteng roads,” she said.“Our message is clear: comply or face the full might of the law.”

Serious Mechanical Defects Identified

According to the provincial Department of Roads and Transport, inspections uncovered major mechanical faults that posed an immediate danger to commuters and other road users.

Defects included:

faulty or ineffective braking systems

worn and unsafe tyres

non-functioning headlights, brake lights and indicators

cracked and damaged windscreens

As a result, more than 100 minibuses were discontinued on the spot for failing roadworthiness requirements.

Hundreds of Infringement Notices Issued

In addition to vehicle discontinuations, law enforcement officers targeted broader non-compliance among public transport operators.

The week-long operation resulted in:

over 500 manual infringement notices

667 electronic infringement notices, issued using GTI’s e-Force enforcement technology

151 discontinue notices served to motorists operating in violation of traffic regulations

Authorities also identified serious licensing offences, including:

108 minibus taxi drivers without valid driving licences

52 minibuses operating without valid licence discs

DUI Arrests and Crime Prevention

Beyond traffic offences, the operation also addressed criminal behaviour on the roads. Officers arrested 11 motorists for driving under the influence (DUI) during the enforcement period.

Officials said the integrated approach reflects government’s commitment to safer roads, particularly for commuters and learners who rely on public transport daily.

Zero Tolerance for Unsafe Public Transport

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport said the operations form part of an ongoing campaign to improve road safety, enforce compliance in the minibus taxi industry, and reduce crashes linked to mechanical failure and reckless driving.

Authorities warned that similar high-visibility operations will continue across the province.