Family Land Dispute Erupts into Violence in Narhi Village

In a disturbing incident in Narhi village, six individuals were injured as a family land dispute escalated into violence. According to police officials, the clash took place on Monday between two factions of the same family.

Rakesh Yadav was among those seriously injured. Authorities report that he has been referred to a hospital in Varanasi. The Additional Superintendent of Police, Kripa Shankar, confirmed that the dispute was over land ownership.

A total of seven members from one faction have been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police are actively pursuing the accused individuals, intending to resolve the conflict promptly.

