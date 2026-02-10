Left Menu

Family Land Dispute Erupts into Violence in Narhi Village

Six people were injured in a violent clash over a land dispute in Narhi village. The altercation involved two factions of a family, resulting in serious injuries to Rakesh Yadav. Authorities have booked seven individuals involved, and efforts are underway to apprehend the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 10-02-2026 15:21 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 15:21 IST
In a disturbing incident in Narhi village, six individuals were injured as a family land dispute escalated into violence. According to police officials, the clash took place on Monday between two factions of the same family.

Rakesh Yadav was among those seriously injured. Authorities report that he has been referred to a hospital in Varanasi. The Additional Superintendent of Police, Kripa Shankar, confirmed that the dispute was over land ownership.

A total of seven members from one faction have been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police are actively pursuing the accused individuals, intending to resolve the conflict promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

