Delhi HC Grants DU Time in Modi Degree Disclosure Case

The Delhi High Court granted Delhi University three weeks to object to delays in appeals against a prior ruling refusing the disclosure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bachelor's degree details. The appeals challenge a decision by a single judge that overturned a Central Information Commission directive for disclosure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2026 15:25 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 15:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has allowed Delhi University three weeks to file objections regarding delays in appeals related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bachelor's degree disclosure. This follows a single judge's decision in August 2025 overturning a Central Information Commission directive for public disclosure.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the university, argued there's no real matter of public interest and suggested the case is meant to sensationalize. The delay in objections, ranging from 15 to 45 days, was described as minor by the appellants, who seek formal notice issuance.

The single judge's decision emphasized that Modi's public office doesn't warrant disclosure of his personal data without implicit public interest. The case, having broader implications on privacy versus transparency, also includes a related decision about former minister Smriti Irani's educational records.

(With inputs from agencies.)

