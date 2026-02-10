Left Menu

FCA Crackdown on Insider Trading in Bidstack Group

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority has fined two individuals, Dipesh Kerai and Bhavesh Hirani, a total of 108,731 pounds for engaging in insider trading related to Bidstack Group PLC shares. This enforcement highlights the FCA's commitment to maintaining market integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-02-2026 16:15 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 16:15 IST
FCA Crackdown on Insider Trading in Bidstack Group
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has imposed fines totaling 108,731 pounds on two individuals for insider trading involving shares of the UK-based advertising technology firm, Bidstack Group PLC.

According to a statement released by the FCA on Tuesday, Dipesh Kerai and Bhavesh Hirani were identified and penalized for their participation in insider dealing.

This enforcement action underscores the FCA's dedication to upholding the integrity of financial markets, reinforcing their vigilance against unlawful trading activities. The current exchange rate is $1 to 0.7320 pounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Trilokpuri: A Fatal Conflict Over a Simple Charge

Tragedy in Trilokpuri: A Fatal Conflict Over a Simple Charge

 India
2
Risk Appetite Surge Tempers Gold Rally as Investors Eye Fed Moves

Risk Appetite Surge Tempers Gold Rally as Investors Eye Fed Moves

 Global
3
Australia Faces Injury Woes Ahead of T20 World Cup Clash Against Ireland

Australia Faces Injury Woes Ahead of T20 World Cup Clash Against Ireland

 Sri Lanka
4
Empowering Entrepreneurs: PM-SURAJ's Success Story

Empowering Entrepreneurs: PM-SURAJ's Success Story

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026