FCA Crackdown on Insider Trading in Bidstack Group

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has imposed fines totaling 108,731 pounds on two individuals for insider trading involving shares of the UK-based advertising technology firm, Bidstack Group PLC.

According to a statement released by the FCA on Tuesday, Dipesh Kerai and Bhavesh Hirani were identified and penalized for their participation in insider dealing.

This enforcement action underscores the FCA's dedication to upholding the integrity of financial markets, reinforcing their vigilance against unlawful trading activities. The current exchange rate is $1 to 0.7320 pounds.

