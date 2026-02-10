Left Menu

Landmark Ruling: High Court Upholds Army Widow's Liberalised Pension Claim

The Punjab and Haryana High Court ruled in favor of granting Liberalised Family Pension to Anuradha Saini, widow of Major Sushil Kumar Saini, who died in an operational area. Despite a challenge from the Union government, the court upheld the Armed Forces Tribunal's decision, citing findings from a Court of Inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-02-2026 16:21 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 16:21 IST
Landmark Ruling: High Court Upholds Army Widow's Liberalised Pension Claim
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has upheld the decision to grant Liberalised Family Pension to Anuradha Saini, widow of Major Sushil Kumar Saini, who died while on duty in an operational area on the Indo-Pak border.

The High Court's decision came after the Union government challenged an order by the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) in March 2023. The AFT had enhanced pensionary benefits for the widow, but the government argued that as Major Saini died while asleep inside a bunker, his death could not be considered as occurring in an operational area.

However, the Court of Inquiry found that the death was attributable to military service, thus meeting the criteria for Liberalised Family Pension. The High Court concurred, noting Major Saini's deployment during Operation Rakshak and the conditions preceding his death, including addressing a border infiltration attempt. The court's decision reinforces the principle that military service-related fatalities warrant enhanced pension benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering Entrepreneurs: PM-SURAJ's Success Story

Empowering Entrepreneurs: PM-SURAJ's Success Story

 India
2
BJP Kerala Councillors' Delhi Pravas: A Fully-Funded Engagement

BJP Kerala Councillors' Delhi Pravas: A Fully-Funded Engagement

 India
3
Swift Rescue: Kite's Brush with Death from Banned Manjha

Swift Rescue: Kite's Brush with Death from Banned Manjha

 India
4
Köche Revolutionizes Modern Indian Kitchens with BLDC Technology

Köche Revolutionizes Modern Indian Kitchens with BLDC Technology

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026