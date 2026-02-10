Tackling Foul Concerns: NGT's Directive on Delhi Sewage Plant

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a directive to the Delhi Jal Board and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) following a petition concerning a sewage treatment plant's inadequate maintenance and related health risks in East Delhi.

A Resident Welfare Association of Loni Road filed a complaint stating the plant's poor upkeep led to the emission of foul-smelling gases, impairing the health of local residents. The NGT bench, led by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, emphasized the urgent need for a thorough examination and resolution of this issue.

The Delhi Jal Board assured the tribunal of swift and corrective measures, while the DPCC was tasked with inspecting the plant and assessing compliance with environmental standards. Authorities were instructed to ensure all actions are completed within an eight-week timeframe.