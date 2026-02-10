Left Menu

Tackling Foul Concerns: NGT's Directive on Delhi Sewage Plant

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has instructed the Delhi Jal Board and Delhi Pollution Control Committee to address issues at a Delhi sewage treatment plant after a petition cited health hazards due to improper maintenance. The DJB was ordered to take rapid remedial actions and ensure compliance within eight weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 16:25 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 16:25 IST
Tackling Foul Concerns: NGT's Directive on Delhi Sewage Plant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a directive to the Delhi Jal Board and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) following a petition concerning a sewage treatment plant's inadequate maintenance and related health risks in East Delhi.

A Resident Welfare Association of Loni Road filed a complaint stating the plant's poor upkeep led to the emission of foul-smelling gases, impairing the health of local residents. The NGT bench, led by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, emphasized the urgent need for a thorough examination and resolution of this issue.

The Delhi Jal Board assured the tribunal of swift and corrective measures, while the DPCC was tasked with inspecting the plant and assessing compliance with environmental standards. Authorities were instructed to ensure all actions are completed within an eight-week timeframe.

TRENDING

1
Empowering Entrepreneurs: PM-SURAJ's Success Story

Empowering Entrepreneurs: PM-SURAJ's Success Story

 India
2
BJP Kerala Councillors' Delhi Pravas: A Fully-Funded Engagement

BJP Kerala Councillors' Delhi Pravas: A Fully-Funded Engagement

 India
3
Swift Rescue: Kite's Brush with Death from Banned Manjha

Swift Rescue: Kite's Brush with Death from Banned Manjha

 India
4
Köche Revolutionizes Modern Indian Kitchens with BLDC Technology

Köche Revolutionizes Modern Indian Kitchens with BLDC Technology

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026