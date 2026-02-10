Tragic Family Death in Surat: Gas Leakage Suspected

In a tragic incident in Surat city, the bodies of a married couple and their 13-year-old son were discovered on Tuesday, sparking concern throughout the community. Asphyxiation resulting from a gas leak is the suspected cause, according to police.

The victims, identified as Faiz Ahmed, 45, Mubina, 36, and their son Noman, 12, were found at approximately 11:30 am inside their Lalgate area apartment. The apartment was sealed shut, with doors and windows all closed—a detail that adds to the mystery surrounding their deaths, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Raghav Jain.

All evidence, including blood samples, is being forwarded to forensic experts for detailed analysis, with findings expected to shed light on the exact cause. Although gas leakage is deemed the primary cause, food poisoning has not been ruled out, albeit considered less likely. The investigation continues as officials leave no stone unturned.

