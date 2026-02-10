India Showcases Defence Strength at World Defence Show 2026 in Riyadh

Raksha Rajya Mantri (RRM) Shri Sanjay Seth led a high-level Indian delegation to the World Defence Show (WDS) 2026 in Riyadh on 8–9 February, marking a significant step in strengthening India–Saudi Arabia defence cooperation and showcasing India’s growing defence manufacturing capabilities.

First-Ever India Pavilion Unveiled at WDS 2026

Shri Sanjay Seth joined international dignitaries at the opening ceremony of WDS 2026 and inaugurated the first-ever India Pavilion at the global defence exhibition. The pavilion highlighted India’s expanding defence industrial base, featuring cutting-edge products and capabilities from Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and leading private Indian defence companies.

The pavilion underscored India’s transformation into a competitive defence manufacturing and export hub, aligned with the country’s vision of “Make in India, Make for the World.”

Engagement With Saudi Defence Leadership

During the visit, the RRM held high-level discussions with senior Saudi defence officials to deepen bilateral cooperation:

Dr Khaled bin Hussein Al-Biyari, Assistant Minister of Defence for Executive Affairs, Saudi Arabia, on enhancing engagement and cooperation across the armed forces of both nations

Dr Faleh bin Abdullah Al-Sulaiman, Governor of the General Authority for Defence Development (GADD), where Shri Seth highlighted India’s emergence as a global defence exporter and invited GADD officials to visit India’s defence R&D facilities to explore co-development of defence technologies

Mr Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Ohali, Governor of the General Authority of Military Industries (GAMI), with discussions focusing on strategic cooperation and strengthening the defence supply chain ecosystems of both countries

The RRM also proposed a visit by a GAMI-led joint delegation to India to gain first-hand exposure to India’s defence manufacturing and technological capabilities.

Visits to Key Defence Exhibits

Shri Sanjay Seth visited exhibition areas of Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) and the Saudi Ministry of Defence, reviewing their latest indigenous technological developments and exchanging views on innovation and industrial collaboration.

Call for Joint Defence Self-Reliance

Addressing heads of Indian and Saudi defence companies at an event hosted by the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, the RRM stressed the importance of closer industry-to-industry collaboration.

He highlighted the shared objective of self-reliance in defence requirements, reiterating India’s commitment to global partnerships under the Make in India, Make for the World framework.

Cultural Engagement and Diaspora Outreach

Beyond defence engagements, Shri Sanjay Seth visited Diriyah, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the birthplace of the Saudi state, reflecting India’s respect for Saudi Arabia’s rich cultural heritage.

He later addressed the Indian diaspora at an event at the Indian Embassy, where he highlighted India’s progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, including advances in:

women’s empowerment

healthcare

digital literacy

The RRM advocated a strong ‘Nation First’ approach and commended Indian Embassy officials for their continued support to the Indian community in Saudi Arabia.

Strengthening India–Saudi Defence Partnership

The visit reinforced India’s strategic intent to expand defence cooperation with Saudi Arabia, spanning manufacturing, R&D, supply chains and exports, while positioning India as a reliable global partner in defence and security.