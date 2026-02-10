Left Menu

Teen Stunt Driver Leaves Couple Critically Injured in Mumbai

A 17-year-old driver caused a serious accident in Mumbai's Tilak Nagar after performing dangerous stunts on the road. The minor, seen in videos posing with expensive cars, hit a scooter carrying Dhurmil and Minal Patel. Both were critically injured. Mumbai Police are investigating the incident, gathering more details about the reckless behavior.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 17:07 IST
Teen Stunt Driver Leaves Couple Critically Injured in Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Police are intensively investigating a car accident in Tilak Nagar involving a 17-year-old driver, which left a couple critically injured. Several videos on social media show the minor performing dangerous stunts with expensive cars, raising concerns about earlier reckless behavior.

The collision occurred near Somaiya College, Vidhyavihar, where the teenager allegedly sped a Kia Seltos into the scooter carrying Dhurmil and Minal Patel late Thursday night. The couple, suffering severe injuries, remains in critical condition as their fight for recovery continues.

Authorities are scouring evidence to identify stunt locations and verify any previous incidents. The car, reportedly owned by Valji Raja Bhushan, is also under scrutiny. Efforts to ascertain the minor's behavioral patterns are paramount in the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mystery of Crow Deaths Sparks Health Concerns in Vedasandur

Mystery of Crow Deaths Sparks Health Concerns in Vedasandur

 India
2
Tragedy in Kazipur: Elderly Woman Strangled to Death

Tragedy in Kazipur: Elderly Woman Strangled to Death

 India
3
BJP Councillors' Delhi Visit Causes Controversy

BJP Councillors' Delhi Visit Causes Controversy

 India
4
Americans' Future Aspirations Reach Historic Low: Gallup Poll Reveals Growing Pessimism

Americans' Future Aspirations Reach Historic Low: Gallup Poll Reveals Growin...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026