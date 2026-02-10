Teen Stunt Driver Leaves Couple Critically Injured in Mumbai
A 17-year-old driver caused a serious accident in Mumbai's Tilak Nagar after performing dangerous stunts on the road. The minor, seen in videos posing with expensive cars, hit a scooter carrying Dhurmil and Minal Patel. Both were critically injured. Mumbai Police are investigating the incident, gathering more details about the reckless behavior.
Mumbai Police are intensively investigating a car accident in Tilak Nagar involving a 17-year-old driver, which left a couple critically injured. Several videos on social media show the minor performing dangerous stunts with expensive cars, raising concerns about earlier reckless behavior.
The collision occurred near Somaiya College, Vidhyavihar, where the teenager allegedly sped a Kia Seltos into the scooter carrying Dhurmil and Minal Patel late Thursday night. The couple, suffering severe injuries, remains in critical condition as their fight for recovery continues.
Authorities are scouring evidence to identify stunt locations and verify any previous incidents. The car, reportedly owned by Valji Raja Bhushan, is also under scrutiny. Efforts to ascertain the minor's behavioral patterns are paramount in the ongoing investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
