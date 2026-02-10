Tragic Blast Ends Lives at Illegal Coal Mine, Meghalaya Calls Off Rescue

The Meghalaya government has officially ended search and rescue operations at the illegal coal mine disaster site in East Jaintia Hills. The government declared this after a devastating blast claimed 30 lives in the remote Thangsku area on February 5, officials said Tuesday.

Despite concerted efforts by the State Disaster Response Force, National Disaster Response Force, local administration, police, and Fire and Emergency Services, the operation found it increasingly difficult to locate any survivors. Deputy Commissioner Manish Kumar confirmed the operation's conclusion on Monday evening.

Rescuers used heavy machinery to navigate through treacherous mine conditions, with specialized teams facing the dangers of unstable shafts. While six victims are being treated in Assam and Shillong, only 26 of the deceased have been identified, leaving four bodies yet unnamed.

