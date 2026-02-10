Spa Scandal: Canadian Woman Accuses Therapist of Misconduct in Bengaluru

A Canadian woman has alleged inappropriate behavior by a therapist at the spa of a luxurious hotel in Bengaluru, prompting police action. The incident was reported on social media on Friday, leading to an official complaint being lodged at the Vidhana Soudha police station.

The 44-year-old complainant, who originates from Punjab and resides in Canada, claimed that she was inappropriately touched by the male therapist during a massage session at the hotel's spa, according to police sources.

The Bengaluru police have registered the complaint and identified the accused therapist. Investigations are ongoing, and no arrests have been made thus far. The case has sparked discussions about the safety and professionalism in spa services nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)