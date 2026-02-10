Tragic Incident Unfolds in Nagarkurnool: Man Accused of Heinous Crime

In a disturbing incident in Nagarkurnool district, a man allegedly raped and killed his mother-in-law, police reported on Tuesday. The tragedy transpired on the night of February 8 in Kalwakurthy mandal when the elderly victim, in her mid-60s, was at home alone.

The accused, a laborer in his 40s who is allegedly addicted to alcohol, reportedly attacked his mother-in-law, leading to severe injuries that resulted in her death. The victim's daughter, who is married to the accused, filed a complaint detailing these horrific events.

Police have taken the accused into custody and registered a case at the Kalwakurthy police station. Further investigation is underway to confirm all aspects of the crime scene, as officers speculate that the accused was in an inebriated state during the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)