Protests Erupt Over Women's Safety in Bihar Amid Rising Crime Rates

Activists affiliated with Left-wing groups clashed with police in Patna on Tuesday during protests against a perceived increase in crimes against women in Bihar. The demonstrators, members of the All India Students' Association (AISA) and All India Progressive Women's Association (AIPWA), had organized a march from Gandhi Maidan to the Bihar assembly, where the budget session was in progress.

The protestors planned to submit a memorandum to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar but were halted by police near Dak Bungalow Crossing. SP (Central) Bhanu Pratap Singh indicated that the demonstrators disrupted traffic and attempted to breach police barricades. Despite using mild force to disperse them, the protestors eventually submitted their memorandum.

The protestors, including CPI (ML) Liberation MLA Sandeep Sourav, alleged a surge in crimes against women post-election. They criticized the government's failure to ensure safety, citing recent incidents such as the death of a NEET aspirant and the murder of a six-year-old girl. They demanded a judicial probe and criticized the existing investigative efforts.

