Protests Erupt Over Women's Safety in Bihar Amid Rising Crime Rates

Left-wing activists clashed with police in Patna during protests against the rise in crimes against women in Bihar. They sought to submit a memorandum to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar but faced police resistance. The protests highlighted concerns over women's safety and criticized the state's response to recent crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 10-02-2026 17:40 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 17:40 IST
Protests Erupt Over Women's Safety in Bihar Amid Rising Crime Rates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Activists affiliated with Left-wing groups clashed with police in Patna on Tuesday during protests against a perceived increase in crimes against women in Bihar. The demonstrators, members of the All India Students' Association (AISA) and All India Progressive Women's Association (AIPWA), had organized a march from Gandhi Maidan to the Bihar assembly, where the budget session was in progress.

The protestors planned to submit a memorandum to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar but were halted by police near Dak Bungalow Crossing. SP (Central) Bhanu Pratap Singh indicated that the demonstrators disrupted traffic and attempted to breach police barricades. Despite using mild force to disperse them, the protestors eventually submitted their memorandum.

The protestors, including CPI (ML) Liberation MLA Sandeep Sourav, alleged a surge in crimes against women post-election. They criticized the government's failure to ensure safety, citing recent incidents such as the death of a NEET aspirant and the murder of a six-year-old girl. They demanded a judicial probe and criticized the existing investigative efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

