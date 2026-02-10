Gold Accounting Controversy at Sabarimala Shrine: A Quest for Clarity

Ajay Tharayil, a Congress leader, on Tuesday strongly defended the accounting procedures followed for the gold received during the installation of a new flag mast at the Sabarimala shrine in 2017. Tharayil asserted that all accounts were presented before the High Court and adhered to judicial guidelines.

The Kerala High Court had ordered a vigilance inquiry into alleged gold and fund misappropriation linked to the shrine's new flag mast. Tharayil dismissed these allegations, stating that gold donations, including excess from devotees like Union Minister Suresh Gopi, were duly recorded and submitted to relevant authorities.

Tharayil criticized the ongoing Special Investigation Team's probe, suggesting it was creating unnecessary confusion. He lauded the High Court's decision for a fresh probe, emphasizing his readiness to prove innocence amid political maneuvers, and urged a comprehensive verification involving all pertinent records and statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)