Left Menu

Gold Accounting Controversy at Sabarimala Shrine: A Quest for Clarity

Ajay Tharayil, Congress leader, addressed the allegations of gold misappropriation in 2017 related to the Sabarimala shrine's flag mast installation. He clarified all gold accounts submitted to the court were accurate. Tharayil criticized the SIT for sowing confusion and welcomed the High Court's probe directive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 10-02-2026 17:54 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 17:54 IST
Gold Accounting Controversy at Sabarimala Shrine: A Quest for Clarity
  • Country:
  • India

Ajay Tharayil, a Congress leader, on Tuesday strongly defended the accounting procedures followed for the gold received during the installation of a new flag mast at the Sabarimala shrine in 2017. Tharayil asserted that all accounts were presented before the High Court and adhered to judicial guidelines.

The Kerala High Court had ordered a vigilance inquiry into alleged gold and fund misappropriation linked to the shrine's new flag mast. Tharayil dismissed these allegations, stating that gold donations, including excess from devotees like Union Minister Suresh Gopi, were duly recorded and submitted to relevant authorities.

Tharayil criticized the ongoing Special Investigation Team's probe, suggesting it was creating unnecessary confusion. He lauded the High Court's decision for a fresh probe, emphasizing his readiness to prove innocence amid political maneuvers, and urged a comprehensive verification involving all pertinent records and statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
USISPF Unites US and India for AI Revolution at Delhi Summit

USISPF Unites US and India for AI Revolution at Delhi Summit

 Global
2
Opposition Criticizes Budget as Favoring Allies, Ignoring States' Needs

Opposition Criticizes Budget as Favoring Allies, Ignoring States' Needs

 India
3
Haryana Pioneers Nation's First Policy for Fair Safety

Haryana Pioneers Nation's First Policy for Fair Safety

 India
4
Miraculous Medical Intervention: Doctors Save Teen After Toxic Chemical Consumption

Miraculous Medical Intervention: Doctors Save Teen After Toxic Chemical Cons...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026