Mystery at Sea: The Disappearance of Cadet Sarthak Mohapatra

The Seafarers' Association of Odisha has called for an investigation into the disappearance of cadet Sarthak Mohapatra from a vessel near Mauritius. Despite ongoing search operations, no significant information has emerged. Authorities have been urged to provide updates and ensure a thorough probe into the incident.

Updated: 10-02-2026 17:54 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 17:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Seafarers' Association of Odisha (SAO) has called for a comprehensive investigation into the mysterious disappearance of Sarthak Mohapatra, a cadet from Odisha, who reportedly vanished from a container vessel near Mauritius earlier this month.

Speaking at a press conference, SAO President Navin Chandra Sarma stressed the rarity of such incidents and the profound impact they have on families. He emphasized the urgency of initial response efforts, noting a lack of concrete information a week after Mohapatra's disappearance.

Authorities, including Bhadrak MP Avimanyu Sethi and Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, are actively engaging with officials, but the need for a thorough investigation into potential foul play remains a priority.

