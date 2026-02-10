Left Menu

Tragedy in Kazipur: Elderly Woman Strangled to Death

A 75-year-old woman, Lakhpatiya Devi, was found strangled to death in her veranda in Kazipur village. Police have launched an investigation after family members discovered her body. Fingerprints on her neck suggest murder. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaushambi | Updated: 10-02-2026 18:02 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 18:02 IST
An elderly woman, aged 75, was reportedly strangled to death while she was asleep in the veranda outside her residence in Kazipur village. The police disclosed the incident on Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Lakhpatiya Devi, was found dead by family members early Tuesday morning. She customarily slept outside her house, as confirmed by the local authorities.

Upon notification, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar, accompanied by a forensic team, initiated an investigation. Fingerprints discovered on the deceased's neck indicated she had been strangled. The body has been dispatched for a post-mortem, and further legal proceedings are in progress.

