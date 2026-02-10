Tragedy in Kazipur: Elderly Woman Strangled to Death

An elderly woman, aged 75, was reportedly strangled to death while she was asleep in the veranda outside her residence in Kazipur village. The police disclosed the incident on Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Lakhpatiya Devi, was found dead by family members early Tuesday morning. She customarily slept outside her house, as confirmed by the local authorities.

Upon notification, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar, accompanied by a forensic team, initiated an investigation. Fingerprints discovered on the deceased's neck indicated she had been strangled. The body has been dispatched for a post-mortem, and further legal proceedings are in progress.

