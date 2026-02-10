Impending U.S.-Indonesia Trade Deal Heralds New Economic Ties
The U.S. is set to finalize a trade deal with Indonesia in the coming weeks, as announced by U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Greer also mentioned further discussions will occur before the April meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
According to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, a trade agreement with Indonesia is on track to be concluded within the coming weeks. This development was confirmed during an interview Greer gave to Fox Business Network.
Greer highlighted the importance of this deal as it reflects the strengthening of economic ties between the United States and Indonesia, one of Southeast Asia's largest economies. The finalized agreement is anticipated to enhance trade relations and commercial exchanges between the two nations.
In addition to the U.S.-Indonesia deal, Greer disclosed ongoing discussions that are set to precede an April meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, indicating that the U.S. is reviewing its international trade strategies diligently.
