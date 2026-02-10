Intense Scrutiny Looms Over Trump's Immigration Officials in Congressional Hearing

Top officials from agencies driving President Donald Trump's mass deportation agenda are scheduled to appear before Congress on Tuesday. They will confront inquiries about their methods of immigration enforcement across American cities.

The Trump administration's immigration strategy is under intense scrutiny following the recent fatal shootings of two protesters in Minneapolis by officers of Homeland Security. In particular, there are growing concerns about potential overreach and rights violations against both immigrants and American demonstrators.

With funding bolstered by a congressional spending bill, these agencies have ramped up enforcement activities nationwide. However, they face resistance from lawmakers debating whether the Department of Homeland Security's budget should be contingent on limiting officers' authority. The hearing will explore this clash amidst declining public support for the administration's immigration policy.