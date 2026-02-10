Jeweller Murdered in Shocking Merta City Attack
In Rajasthan's Merta City, a jeweller was killed and two workers injured during an attack at a jewellery shop. Two suspects, likely from West Bengal, have been identified through CCTV footage. The community demands swift justice and compensation, with local politicians urging urgent action.
A jeweller in Rajasthan's Merta City was tragically killed, and two workers were injured in a violent attack at his shop, authorities reported on Tuesday. Police identified two suspects, believed to be from West Bengal, responsible for the brutal assault that occurred Monday night.
The victim, Pankaj Soni, was fatally stabbed while at his jewellery shop. Two artisans from West Bengal were also injured and taken to a medical facility for treatment. Deputy Superintendent of Police Ramkaran Malinda stated that CCTV footage has been crucial in identifying the suspects.
In response to the incident, Soni's family and the local Swarnkar community protested, calling for the immediate arrest of the perpetrators and demanding compensation. Parliament member Hanuman Beniwal expressed his condolences and urged the state's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma to take firm action to bring the culprits to justice.
