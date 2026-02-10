Supreme Court Mandates Special NIA Courts for Expedited Trials in Terror Cases

The Supreme Court has issued notices to 17 states, including key regions such as Delhi and Maharashtra, urging the establishment of special NIA courts where anti-terror law cases are pending. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant leads this initiative, following a comprehensive report from the Union Home Ministry.

The Centre plans to invest Rs 1 crore per annum per court for running costs and infrastructure. The government's goal is to expedite judicial processes amidst rising terrorism-related trials, aiming for operational courtrooms by April 2026.

Pending cases are highest in Delhi and Jammu. A targeted response from state chief secretaries is anticipated, as the judicial urgency heightens. Additional courts are also planned, with some already functional in Bihar, Jammu, and Ranchi.

