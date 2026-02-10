Left Menu

Supreme Court Mandates Special NIA Courts for Expedited Trials in Terror Cases

The Supreme Court has directed 17 states to establish special NIA courts to expedite trials under anti-terror laws. The Centre has proposed financial support for infrastructure and staffing. The directive aims to ensure timely justice with the highest pending cases in Delhi, Jammu, and Kashmir.

Updated: 10-02-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 19:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has issued notices to 17 states, including key regions such as Delhi and Maharashtra, urging the establishment of special NIA courts where anti-terror law cases are pending. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant leads this initiative, following a comprehensive report from the Union Home Ministry.

The Centre plans to invest Rs 1 crore per annum per court for running costs and infrastructure. The government's goal is to expedite judicial processes amidst rising terrorism-related trials, aiming for operational courtrooms by April 2026.

Pending cases are highest in Delhi and Jammu. A targeted response from state chief secretaries is anticipated, as the judicial urgency heightens. Additional courts are also planned, with some already functional in Bihar, Jammu, and Ranchi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

