Nigerian Senate Reverses on Real-Time Electronic Vote Transmission

Nigeria's Senate reversed its earlier decision to reject real-time electronic election result transmission, following pressure from labor unions, civil society, and lawyers. The reversal aims to enhance transparency and prevent electoral fraud. A joint committee will harmonize the electoral act amendment for presidential assent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 19:18 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 19:18 IST
Nigeria's Senate has reversed its initial decision to reject a proposal for real-time electronic transmission of election results. This move came after intense pressure from labor unions, civil society organizations, and legal experts determined to prevent electoral fraud and manipulation.

Just last week, lawmakers voted against mandating immediate electronic result uploads—an action that stirred widespread condemnation and prompted protests outside parliament. Activists rallied for the Senate to align with the House of Representatives, which had already approved the provision.

The about-turn is seen as a victory for reform advocates who argue that electronic transmissions will bolster transparency and reduce electoral disputes. The Senate's recent shift involves setting up a joint committee with the House to synchronize the amended electoral act before presenting it to President Bola Tinubu for his approval.

