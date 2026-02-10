Fiscal Battles: Navigating a New Economic Era

The global economy stands at a critical juncture likely to signal challenging years ahead for bond markets. Unlike previous crises that demanded government spending, current fiscal conditions across developed economies are rapidly declining without obvious catalysts, creating heightened uncertainty.

This shift occurs as the private sector experiences an unprecedented capital expenditure boom fueled by the artificial intelligence race. Stock markets soar to record levels while governments, facing the decline of globalization and rising geopolitical tensions, loosen fiscal reins, risking heightened public finance strain.

Despite promises for significant defense, energy, and technological investments alongside affordability support, the pressure on public finances continues to grow. In the U.S., President Trump's defense spending increase proposal and Germany's recent fiscal policies underline potential market stresses, compounded by central banks retracting their support.

