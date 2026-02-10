MHA's New Wing for Ex-Agniveers Sparks Debate
The Ministry of Home Affairs has established a special ex-Agniveer wing and cell to manage the career progression of Agniveers post-service, drawing attention in the Lok Sabha. Concerns were raised about MHA's involvement instead of the Ministry of Defence, highlighting potential coordination challenges between the ministries.
The Ministry of Home Affairs has launched a new initiative by forming a dedicated ex-Agniveer wing and an ex-Agniveer cell. This setup aims at coordinating career progression and rehabilitation for Agniveers, post their service.
During a Lok Sabha session, concerns were raised by Gandhi on the decision to task the Home Ministry with this responsibility, which some believe should lie with the Ministry of Defence, given that Agniveers serve in the armed forces.
Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai clarified that the Cabinet Secretariat assigned this responsibility to the MHA, prompting discussions on possible overlaps and coordination issues between the two ministries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
