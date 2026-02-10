Left Menu

MHA's New Wing for Ex-Agniveers Sparks Debate

The Ministry of Home Affairs has established a special ex-Agniveer wing and cell to manage the career progression of Agniveers post-service, drawing attention in the Lok Sabha. Concerns were raised about MHA's involvement instead of the Ministry of Defence, highlighting potential coordination challenges between the ministries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 19:38 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 19:38 IST
MHA's New Wing for Ex-Agniveers Sparks Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Home Affairs has launched a new initiative by forming a dedicated ex-Agniveer wing and an ex-Agniveer cell. This setup aims at coordinating career progression and rehabilitation for Agniveers, post their service.

During a Lok Sabha session, concerns were raised by Gandhi on the decision to task the Home Ministry with this responsibility, which some believe should lie with the Ministry of Defence, given that Agniveers serve in the armed forces.

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai clarified that the Cabinet Secretariat assigned this responsibility to the MHA, prompting discussions on possible overlaps and coordination issues between the two ministries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fostering Future Leaders: Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu Champions Student Tours

Fostering Future Leaders: Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu Champions Student Tours

 India
2
India's Dairy Sector: Leading Global Innovation and Growth

India's Dairy Sector: Leading Global Innovation and Growth

 India
3
Unveiling Tyrannoroter: A 307-Million-Year-Old Herbivorous Discovery

Unveiling Tyrannoroter: A 307-Million-Year-Old Herbivorous Discovery

 Global
4
AB InBev India to Revolutionize Barley Sourcing by 2026

AB InBev India to Revolutionize Barley Sourcing by 2026

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026