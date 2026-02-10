Supreme Court Weighs Creamy Layer Exclusion for SC/ST Quotas
The Supreme Court has requested the Centre's response to a plea urging criteria for the exclusion of the creamy layer among Scheduled Castes and Tribes from reservation benefits. This follows a landmark verdict allowing state-level sub-classifications within these communities to enhance affirmative action measures.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Centre to provide a response on pleas seeking criteria to exclude the creamy layer of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes from reservation benefits.
The bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, is examining appeals filed by O P Shukla and the Samta Andolan Samiti. These petitions press for the application of the landmark August 1, 2024, ruling on reservation policies.
The ruling enables states to sub-classify among Scheduled Castes to better target affirmative action for those more socio-economically backward. The pleas also request data collection on representation inadequacies within public services.