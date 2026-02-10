Left Menu

Supreme Court Weighs Creamy Layer Exclusion for SC/ST Quotas

The Supreme Court has requested the Centre's response to a plea urging criteria for the exclusion of the creamy layer among Scheduled Castes and Tribes from reservation benefits. This follows a landmark verdict allowing state-level sub-classifications within these communities to enhance affirmative action measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 19:51 IST
Supreme Court Weighs Creamy Layer Exclusion for SC/ST Quotas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Centre to provide a response on pleas seeking criteria to exclude the creamy layer of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes from reservation benefits.

The bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, is examining appeals filed by O P Shukla and the Samta Andolan Samiti. These petitions press for the application of the landmark August 1, 2024, ruling on reservation policies.

The ruling enables states to sub-classify among Scheduled Castes to better target affirmative action for those more socio-economically backward. The pleas also request data collection on representation inadequacies within public services.

TRENDING

1
Fostering Future Leaders: Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu Champions Student Tours

Fostering Future Leaders: Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu Champions Student Tours

 India
2
India's Dairy Sector: Leading Global Innovation and Growth

India's Dairy Sector: Leading Global Innovation and Growth

 India
3
Unveiling Tyrannoroter: A 307-Million-Year-Old Herbivorous Discovery

Unveiling Tyrannoroter: A 307-Million-Year-Old Herbivorous Discovery

 Global
4
AB InBev India to Revolutionize Barley Sourcing by 2026

AB InBev India to Revolutionize Barley Sourcing by 2026

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026