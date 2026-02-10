Left Menu

Sub-Inspector Nabbed in Rs 50,000 Bribery Scandal

A sub-inspector from Madhapur station has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000. The SI demanded the amount to provide copies of a notice and to avoid arresting the complainant. The case is currently under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-02-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 20:26 IST
Sub-Inspector Nabbed in Rs 50,000 Bribery Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) announced on Tuesday the arrest of a sub-inspector for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000. The officer, stationed at Madhapur, is accused of demanding and accepting this amount from a complainant.

The bribe was reportedly solicited to provide copies of a notice involved in an ongoing case and to assure the complainant that they would not face arrest in the future. The illicit sum was recovered from the officer at the time of arrest, the ACB confirmed in its statement.

The ACB noted that the sub-inspector had performed his duties improperly and with dishonesty to gain an undue advantage. The incident underscores continuing challenges in the fight against corruption. Investigations into the case are currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Madhya Pradesh's Historic Pension Reform Empowers Unmarried and Divorced Daughters

Madhya Pradesh's Historic Pension Reform Empowers Unmarried and Divorced Dau...

 India
2
BJP Leader Annamalai Slams DMK Over TNPSC Exam Cancellation

BJP Leader Annamalai Slams DMK Over TNPSC Exam Cancellation

 India
3
EU Proposes Conditions for Lasting Peace in Ukraine's Persistent Conflict

EU Proposes Conditions for Lasting Peace in Ukraine's Persistent Conflict

 Belgium
4
Political Tensions Rise as BJP Demands Inquiry into Telangana Candidate's Alleged Suicide

Political Tensions Rise as BJP Demands Inquiry into Telangana Candidate's Al...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026