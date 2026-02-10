Sub-Inspector Nabbed in Rs 50,000 Bribery Scandal

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) announced on Tuesday the arrest of a sub-inspector for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000. The officer, stationed at Madhapur, is accused of demanding and accepting this amount from a complainant.

The bribe was reportedly solicited to provide copies of a notice involved in an ongoing case and to assure the complainant that they would not face arrest in the future. The illicit sum was recovered from the officer at the time of arrest, the ACB confirmed in its statement.

The ACB noted that the sub-inspector had performed his duties improperly and with dishonesty to gain an undue advantage. The incident underscores continuing challenges in the fight against corruption. Investigations into the case are currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)