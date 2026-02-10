Fiji Finance Minister meets CGA Kalyani to discuss PFMS-led financial transformation

In a significant step towards strengthening international collaboration in public financial management, the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) of India, Ms. T.C.A. Kalyani, today hosted a high-level delegation led by the Finance Minister of the Republic of Fiji, Mr. Esrom Immanuel, at Mahalekha Niyantrak Bhawan in New Delhi.

The visit underscored growing interest in India’s digital transformation of public finance systems and opened avenues for deeper cooperation between the two nations in modernising budgetary and financial governance.

Focus on Public Finance Practices and Digital Transformation

During the meeting, both sides held detailed discussions on public finance practices in India and Fiji, with special emphasis on India’s advancements in digital Public Financial Management (PFM).

India’s reforms in recent years have enabled greater transparency, accountability and efficiency in government expenditure and service delivery.

A key highlight of the discussions was the role of the Public Financial Management System (PFMS), which has emerged as a cornerstone of India’s financial governance architecture.

PFMS supports:

End-to-end tracking of government funds

Real-time monitoring of expenditure

Efficient budgeting and reporting

Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) into beneficiary bank accounts

The delegation was briefed on how PFMS has helped ensure that welfare benefits reach intended beneficiaries directly, reducing leakages and strengthening financial inclusion.

Fiji Appreciates India’s Progress

Finance Minister Mr. Esrom Immanuel expressed appreciation for India’s advances in the field of public finance and digital governance.

He discussed opportunities to further deepen bilateral cooperation in areas including:

Asset management frameworks

Capacity building and training

Strengthening the budget ecosystem

Enhancing internal audit mechanisms

Sharing best practices in public expenditure management

Expanding Partnership in Financial Governance

The interaction reflects India’s growing role as a global partner in sharing digital governance solutions and public finance expertise with developing nations.

Both sides expressed interest in continued engagement to strengthen institutional cooperation and knowledge exchange in public financial management reforms.