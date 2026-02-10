Fiji Finance Minister meets CGA Kalyani to discuss PFMS-led financial transformation
India’s reforms in recent years have enabled greater transparency, accountability and efficiency in government expenditure and service delivery.
In a significant step towards strengthening international collaboration in public financial management, the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) of India, Ms. T.C.A. Kalyani, today hosted a high-level delegation led by the Finance Minister of the Republic of Fiji, Mr. Esrom Immanuel, at Mahalekha Niyantrak Bhawan in New Delhi.
The visit underscored growing interest in India’s digital transformation of public finance systems and opened avenues for deeper cooperation between the two nations in modernising budgetary and financial governance.
Focus on Public Finance Practices and Digital Transformation
During the meeting, both sides held detailed discussions on public finance practices in India and Fiji, with special emphasis on India’s advancements in digital Public Financial Management (PFM).
A key highlight of the discussions was the role of the Public Financial Management System (PFMS), which has emerged as a cornerstone of India’s financial governance architecture.
PFMS supports:
-
End-to-end tracking of government funds
-
Real-time monitoring of expenditure
-
Efficient budgeting and reporting
-
Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) into beneficiary bank accounts
The delegation was briefed on how PFMS has helped ensure that welfare benefits reach intended beneficiaries directly, reducing leakages and strengthening financial inclusion.
Fiji Appreciates India’s Progress
Finance Minister Mr. Esrom Immanuel expressed appreciation for India’s advances in the field of public finance and digital governance.
He discussed opportunities to further deepen bilateral cooperation in areas including:
-
Asset management frameworks
-
Capacity building and training
-
Strengthening the budget ecosystem
-
Enhancing internal audit mechanisms
-
Sharing best practices in public expenditure management
Expanding Partnership in Financial Governance
The interaction reflects India’s growing role as a global partner in sharing digital governance solutions and public finance expertise with developing nations.
Both sides expressed interest in continued engagement to strengthen institutional cooperation and knowledge exchange in public financial management reforms.