BiharOne: Revolutionizing Digital Governance in Bihar

Bihar is undergoing a digital revolution with the BiharOne Project, aiming to modernize governance through a unified digital platform. With Corporate Infotech Pvt. Ltd. (CIPL) leading the initiative, the project promises to streamline access to government services, making them more accessible and efficient for citizens across the state.

The ₹87 crore project intends to break down bureaucratic barriers by integrating diverse services under one window, ensuring quick and transparent transactions. Scheduled to go live by July, BiharOne emphasizes connecting citizens with services as easily as a click of a button, fostering economic and technological growth in Patna.

As Patna evolves into a tech hub, the project's data-driven approach will facilitate targeted policy formulation and real-time implementation. The use of AI chatbots in multiple languages underscores the commitment to inclusivity, ensuring that no citizen is left behind in this digital transformation.