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BiharOne: Revolutionizing Digital Governance in Bihar

BiharOne Project is transforming governance in Bihar by creating a seamless, technology-driven platform for delivering public services. With Corporate Infotech Pvt. Ltd. at the helm, the project aims to revolutionize e-governance, improving accessibility, transparency, and efficiency for citizens, while fostering economic growth and innovation in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 30-03-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 16:30 IST
BiharOne: Revolutionizing Digital Governance in Bihar
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar is undergoing a digital revolution with the BiharOne Project, aiming to modernize governance through a unified digital platform. With Corporate Infotech Pvt. Ltd. (CIPL) leading the initiative, the project promises to streamline access to government services, making them more accessible and efficient for citizens across the state.

The ₹87 crore project intends to break down bureaucratic barriers by integrating diverse services under one window, ensuring quick and transparent transactions. Scheduled to go live by July, BiharOne emphasizes connecting citizens with services as easily as a click of a button, fostering economic and technological growth in Patna.

As Patna evolves into a tech hub, the project's data-driven approach will facilitate targeted policy formulation and real-time implementation. The use of AI chatbots in multiple languages underscores the commitment to inclusivity, ensuring that no citizen is left behind in this digital transformation.

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