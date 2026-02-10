Over-Dimensional Cargo Reaches Guwahati via Brahmaputra Waterway

In a major milestone for India’s inland waterways-led logistics transformation, the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has successfully facilitated the movement of a heavy Over Dimensional Cargo (ODC) consignment through the Brahmaputra river corridor, reinforcing the role of waterways as an efficient and environmentally sustainable transport mode.

A specialised ODC shipment weighing 189.260 metric tonnes, critical for strengthening Assam’s emerging semiconductor ecosystem, has reached Pandu in Guwahati today via National Waterway–2 (NW–2). The cargo is destined for the Tata Semiconductor Assembly facility in Morigaon.

Journey via Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route

The consignment commenced its journey from Diamond Harbour and is being transported by vessel MV Chitrangada through the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route (IBPR). The route passes through Dhubri, highlighting the growing integration of cross-border inland water transport corridors.

The cargo is scheduled to be unloaded at Silghat, from where it will be taken onward to its final destination in Morigaon.

Boost to Green and Cost-Effective Heavy Cargo Transport

This successful movement underlines the increasing capacity of inland waterways to handle heavy, specialised industrial cargo smoothly and safely.

IWAI noted that such transport demonstrates how waterways offer:

A cost-effective alternative to road transport

Lower congestion and reduced logistics burden

A significantly greener mode with reduced carbon emissions

Enhanced efficiency for oversized industrial consignments

Strengthening Northeast Connectivity and Industrial Growth

The movement also highlights the strategic importance of NW–2 on the Brahmaputra in supporting industrial development in the Northeast, particularly as Assam positions itself as a key node in India’s semiconductor and advanced manufacturing supply chain.

The milestone reflects IWAI’s continued efforts to promote inland waterways as a backbone of multimodal logistics, enabling sustainable growth while supporting critical national industries.