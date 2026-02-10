NITI Aayog Releases Key Net Zero Roadmaps for Transport, Industry, Power and Minerals
The Transport report evaluates India’s mobility ecosystem across passenger and freight demand, modal composition, energy use and technology readiness.
- Country:
- India
In a significant step towards shaping India’s long-term development and climate strategy, NITI Aayog today released the second set of four study reports under its landmark series “Scenarios Towards Viksit Bharat and Net Zero.” The reports were unveiled at an event held at the Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi, as part of the release of eleven comprehensive studies scheduled across 9–10 February 2026.
The reports represent India’s first government-led, multi-sectoral integrated modelling exercise to assess pathways that can achieve the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, while simultaneously steering the country towards Net Zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2070.
High-Level Release with Key National Stakeholders
The reports were released in the presence of senior policymakers and sectoral leaders, including:
-
Dr. V. K. Saraswat, Member, NITI Aayog
-
Sh. B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, CEO, NITI Aayog
-
Dr. Anil Jain, Chairperson, Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board
-
Sh. Alok Kumar, former Secretary, Ministry of Power
-
Sh. Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Power
-
Sh. Santosh Sarangi, Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy
Four Sector-Critical Reports Released
Transport (Vol. 3): Reimagining Mobility for a Low-Carbon Future
The Transport report evaluates India’s mobility ecosystem across passenger and freight demand, modal composition, energy use and technology readiness.
With transport demand expected to rise sharply, the report identifies key transition levers such as:
-
Modal shift towards rail and waterways
-
Expansion of public and shared mobility
-
Adoption of zero-emission vehicles
-
Clean fuels and emerging transport technologies
Industry (Vol. 4): Tackling Hard-to-Abate Sectors
The Industry report examines energy demand and emissions across major subsectors including:
-
Steel
-
Cement
-
Aluminium
-
Textiles
-
Petrochemicals
The transition pathway highlights:
-
Greater electrification
-
Material efficiency and recycling
-
Increased non-fossil energy share
-
Deployment of emerging low-carbon industrial technologies
Power (Vol. 7): Electricity at the Core of Net Zero
The Power report underscores electricity as central to India’s development and Net Zero ambitions.
It projects sharp demand growth driven by:
-
Urbanisation and cooling needs
-
Digitalisation
-
Electric mobility
-
Green hydrogen production
The report evaluates pathways for:
-
Rapid renewable deployment
-
Grid-scale storage expansion
-
Transmission strengthening
-
Reliable and affordable clean power systems
Critical Minerals (Vol. 10): Securing Supply Chains for Clean Tech
The Critical Mineral Assessment estimates future mineral requirements for clean technology deployment, including:
-
Solar and wind
-
Battery energy storage
-
Electric vehicles
-
Electrolysers
It outlines strategies to de-risk supply chains through:
-
Domestic resource development
-
International sourcing partnerships
-
Institutional reforms
-
Circular economy and recycling approaches
Panel Discussion: Building Blocks of Net Zero
The launch was followed by a panel discussion titled:
“Technology, Infrastructure, and Minerals: Building Blocks of Net Zero”
Moderated by Sh. O. P. Agarwal, Distinguished Fellow, NITI Aayog, the panel featured:
-
Sh. Suman Bery, Vice Chairperson, NITI Aayog
-
Sh. Ghanshyam Prasad, Chairperson, Central Electricity Authority
-
Sh. Sumant Sinha, CEO, ReNew
-
Sh. Rajat Gupta, Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company
-
Sh. Deepak Arora, Head Government Relations, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India
Key Quotes from National Leadership
Dr. V. K. Saraswat noted:
“Energy, industry and transport are the engine of India’s economy… India needs to move forward rapidly on implementation and reduce technology costs.”
CEO Sh. B.V.R. Subrahmanyam observed:
“Power, transport and industry cover 80% of the energy transition… While critical mineral imports will rise, the decrease in fuel imports will be far greater.”
Dr. Anil Jain highlighted:
“These eleven reports fill a big vacuum… Ministries should take this work forward through detailed policy interventions.”
Sh. Alok Kumar emphasised:
“Renewables are the least-cost path for India… generation, transmission, storage and demand response must all be planned together.”
Sh. Pankaj Agarwal stated:
“Electricity is 22% of today’s energy basket, and we aspire to reach 40% by 2047… Discom strength will be crucial.”
Sh. Santosh Sarangi added:
“Development and green transition are mutually inclusive… anticipating future technology changes will be extremely important.”
India’s First Integrated Government-Led Net Zero Scenario Study
The eleven-report series is informed by ten inter-ministerial working groups examining long-term transition pathways across:
-
Macroeconomic impacts
-
Sectoral low-carbon transitions
-
Climate finance
-
Critical minerals
-
R&D and manufacturing
-
Social implications of transition
The study is expected to serve as a foundational reference for long-term policy planning and implementation.
Roadmap for Viksit Bharat and Net Zero
With these reports, NITI Aayog has laid out an evidence-based framework for India’s dual aspirations: rapid development by 2047 and climate responsibility through Net Zero by 2070.
The integrated approach underscores that India’s green transition is not a constraint, but a strategic opportunity to lock in efficiency gains, build resilience and strengthen energy independence.