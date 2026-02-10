Government Tightens Grip on AI-Generated Content

The government has introduced stricter regulations for social media platforms like YouTube and X, mandating the removal of illegal AI-generated content within three hours. Aimed at curbing the misuse of AI to create deceptive materials, the rules also require clear labelling of all AI content.

These amendments, effective from February 20, 2026, seek to address concerns about deepfakes and non-consensual imagery often found on digital platforms. They mandate the embedding of permanent metadata with AI-generated content and faster redressal timelines for grievances.

Authorities have highlighted the potential threat posed by generative AI, as it can spread misinformation and damage reputations. The new framework compels platforms to prevent the creation and distribution of such harmful content, reinforcing accountability across the industry.