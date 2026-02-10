Left Menu

Jodhpur High Court to Hear Asaram's Rape Case Appeals Regularly

The Jodhpur High Court has scheduled regular hearings for self-styled godman Asaram's appeals against his rape conviction. Starting February 16, no adjournments will be allowed. Asaram, along with two co-accused, has challenged their 2018 sentences, with hearings delayed until now. Asaram has been on bail since late 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 10-02-2026 21:49 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 21:49 IST
Jodhpur High Court to Hear Asaram's Rape Case Appeals Regularly
Asaram
  • Country:
  • India

The Jodhpur High Court is set to conduct regular hearings from February 16 on self-styled godman Asaram's appeal against his conviction in a 2018 rape case. The court has firmly stated that no adjournments will be entertained during the scheduled hearings.

The court's division bench, comprising Justices Arun Monga and Yogendra Kumar Purohit, emphasized that all matters will be addressed on a day-to-day basis to ensure timely completion. The Supreme Court had earlier directed that the appeals be resolved within three months.

Asaram and co-accused Shilpi alias Sanchita Gupta and Sharad Chandra, who have been appealing their sentences since 2018, face a rigorous schedule ahead. While Shilpi and Sharad Chandra have been released on bail, Asaram was granted a six-month medical bail in October 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Silver Heist Unveiled: Key Arrests and Major Recoveries

Silver Heist Unveiled: Key Arrests and Major Recoveries

 India
2
India's Strategic Energy and Trade Maneuvers: Parliament Briefed

India's Strategic Energy and Trade Maneuvers: Parliament Briefed

 India
3
Nvidia's New Licensing Terms with China: A Tech Tug-of-War

Nvidia's New Licensing Terms with China: A Tech Tug-of-War

 Global
4
Call for Internet Safety in School Curriculum Amid Rising AI Concerns

Call for Internet Safety in School Curriculum Amid Rising AI Concerns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026