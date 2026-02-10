Jodhpur High Court to Hear Asaram's Rape Case Appeals Regularly
The Jodhpur High Court has scheduled regular hearings for self-styled godman Asaram's appeals against his rape conviction. Starting February 16, no adjournments will be allowed. Asaram, along with two co-accused, has challenged their 2018 sentences, with hearings delayed until now. Asaram has been on bail since late 2025.
The Jodhpur High Court is set to conduct regular hearings from February 16 on self-styled godman Asaram's appeal against his conviction in a 2018 rape case. The court has firmly stated that no adjournments will be entertained during the scheduled hearings.
The court's division bench, comprising Justices Arun Monga and Yogendra Kumar Purohit, emphasized that all matters will be addressed on a day-to-day basis to ensure timely completion. The Supreme Court had earlier directed that the appeals be resolved within three months.
Asaram and co-accused Shilpi alias Sanchita Gupta and Sharad Chandra, who have been appealing their sentences since 2018, face a rigorous schedule ahead. While Shilpi and Sharad Chandra have been released on bail, Asaram was granted a six-month medical bail in October 2025.
