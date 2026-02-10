Left Menu

Tragedy in Bahraich: Infant Killed, Four Injured in Police Vehicle Accident

A police vehicle accident in Bahraich led to the tragic death of a seven-month-old girl and injured four women. The incident happened near Bhagwanpur crossing within Hardi police station limits. The family has filed a complaint, and legal actions are underway after a post-mortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 10-02-2026 21:57 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 21:57 IST
A tragic incident unfolded near Bhagwanpur crossing in Bahraich on Tuesday when a police vehicle hit a group of people, resulting in the death of a seven-month-old girl and injuring four women. The accident occurred around 2 pm, as confirmed by police officials.

The victims, identified as Gyan Devi, Marra Devi, Sunita, and Sanno, were residents of Dhamoura village in Sitapur district. They had arrived in Bahraich for a family event when the unfortunate event took place. Sanno was holding her daughter, Kusum, who succumbed to injuries at the district hospital.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Pawan Kumar reported that the vehicle, belonging to the Hardi police station, allegedly lost control and struck the victims. A case has been registered following a complaint from the family, and the infant's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. The area remains calm, and further legal proceedings are ongoing.

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

