Journalist Convicted in Defamation Case Against Adani Group
A magistrate court in Gandhinagar has sentenced journalist Ravi Nair to a year's imprisonment for criminal defamation against Adani Enterprises Ltd. The case stemmed from tweets by Nair alleging falsehoods damaging to Adani's reputation. The court ruled these were not fair comments but defamatory statements.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 10-02-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 22:00 IST
The Adani Group alleged that the tweets in question contained defamatory content aimed at damaging the company's public image and investor trust.
After a detailed trial, the court found that Adani successfully proved their claims. Nair has been sentenced and fined, with no immediate response available from him following the decision.
