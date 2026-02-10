Journalist Convicted in Defamation Case Against Adani Group

A court in Gandhinagar has convicted journalist Ravi Nair of criminal defamation, sentencing him to a year's imprisonment. The ruling follows a complaint by Adani Enterprises Ltd, accusing Nair of spreading false information via tweets.

The Adani Group alleged that the tweets in question contained defamatory content aimed at damaging the company's public image and investor trust.

After a detailed trial, the court found that Adani successfully proved their claims. Nair has been sentenced and fined, with no immediate response available from him following the decision.

