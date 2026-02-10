Left Menu

Journalist Convicted in Defamation Case Against Adani Group

A magistrate court in Gandhinagar has sentenced journalist Ravi Nair to a year's imprisonment for criminal defamation against Adani Enterprises Ltd. The case stemmed from tweets by Nair alleging falsehoods damaging to Adani's reputation. The court ruled these were not fair comments but defamatory statements.

Gandhinagar | Updated: 10-02-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 22:00 IST
A court in Gandhinagar has convicted journalist Ravi Nair of criminal defamation, sentencing him to a year's imprisonment. The ruling follows a complaint by Adani Enterprises Ltd, accusing Nair of spreading false information via tweets.

The Adani Group alleged that the tweets in question contained defamatory content aimed at damaging the company's public image and investor trust.

After a detailed trial, the court found that Adani successfully proved their claims. Nair has been sentenced and fined, with no immediate response available from him following the decision.

