Embraer and Adani Group: Building India's Aviation Future, One Aircraft at a Time
Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer plans to establish a Final Assembly Line in India by 2028, partnering with Adani Group. This joint venture seeks to boost India's Regional Transport Aircraft program, aligning with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The site is being finalized at Dholera, Gujarat.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move for the aviation sector, Brazilian aviation giant Embraer is set to collaborate with the Adani Group to establish a Final Assembly Line (FAL) in India by 2028. Sources confirm that ongoing discussions are focused on finalizing the site at Dholera in Gujarat.
This partnership stems from a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) inked in January, aimed at building a robust regional transport aircraft ecosystem in India. The cooperative effort looks to expand into various areas, including aircraft manufacturing, supply chain improvement, aftermarket services, and pilot training, according to a company release.
The initiative aligns with India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission and the UDAN regional connectivity scheme, setting forth a phased approach to increase indigenization in the industry. This collaboration will capitalize on Embraer's extensive engineering and manufacturing capabilities, complemented by Adani's comprehensive presence in airport infrastructure, aerospace, and related services.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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