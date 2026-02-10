West Bengal Fast-Tracks 'Yuvasathi' Scheme for Unemployed Youth

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has advanced the launch date of the 'Yuvasathi' unemployment allowance scheme to April 1, initially intended for August, aiming to support unemployed educated youth with a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500. The decision aligns with the beginning of the financial year, she explained at a state secretariat press conference.

The 'Yuvasathi' scheme targets individuals aged 21-40 who have passed the Madhyamik exams. While eligible candidates can continue receiving existing scholarships, those benefiting from other state welfare schemes aren't eligible for 'Yuvasathi'. The allowance will be provided until beneficiaries find employment, with a five-year review planned.

Camps throughout assembly constituencies, scheduled from February 15 to 26, will facilitate application processing. The state will also launch newspaper ads to create awareness. Additionally, Banerjee confirmed landless sharecroppers will receive Rs 4,000 annually, split across the rabi and kharif seasons, as announced in the interim budget.

(With inputs from agencies.)