Left Menu

West Bengal Fast-Tracks 'Yuvasathi' Scheme for Unemployed Youth

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announced the early rollout of the 'Yuvasathi' unemployment allowance scheme on April 1, offering Rs 1,500 to educated unemployed youth. Camps will facilitate applications, and existing scholarship recipients remain eligible. Additionally, landless sharecroppers will receive Rs 4,000 annually in financial aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-02-2026 22:04 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 22:04 IST
West Bengal Fast-Tracks 'Yuvasathi' Scheme for Unemployed Youth
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has advanced the launch date of the 'Yuvasathi' unemployment allowance scheme to April 1, initially intended for August, aiming to support unemployed educated youth with a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500. The decision aligns with the beginning of the financial year, she explained at a state secretariat press conference.

The 'Yuvasathi' scheme targets individuals aged 21-40 who have passed the Madhyamik exams. While eligible candidates can continue receiving existing scholarships, those benefiting from other state welfare schemes aren't eligible for 'Yuvasathi'. The allowance will be provided until beneficiaries find employment, with a five-year review planned.

Camps throughout assembly constituencies, scheduled from February 15 to 26, will facilitate application processing. The state will also launch newspaper ads to create awareness. Additionally, Banerjee confirmed landless sharecroppers will receive Rs 4,000 annually, split across the rabi and kharif seasons, as announced in the interim budget.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Call for Internet Safety in School Curriculum Amid Rising AI Concerns

Call for Internet Safety in School Curriculum Amid Rising AI Concerns

 India
2
Shikhar Dhawan Joins Delhi Sports Mahakumbh as Brand Ambassador

Shikhar Dhawan Joins Delhi Sports Mahakumbh as Brand Ambassador

 India
3
Exercise Rudra Shakti 2026: Indian Army Showcases Combat Prowess

Exercise Rudra Shakti 2026: Indian Army Showcases Combat Prowess

 India
4
Andhra Pradesh Assembly Kicks Off Budget Session with Governor's Address

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Kicks Off Budget Session with Governor's Address

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026