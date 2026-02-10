International Arrival Nabbed with Hydroponic Ganja at Bengaluru Airport

A passenger arriving from Bangkok sparked a notable incident at the Kempegowda International Airport this Tuesday as authorities apprehended them for transporting hydroponic ganja valued at an astonishing Rs 4.20 crore.

The undisclosed individual was arrested under the stringent regulations of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act.

Customs officials executing the bust reported intercepting the illegal cargo of 12 kilograms concealed within the checked-in baggage, bringing yet another significant drug seizure to their records.

