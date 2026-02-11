Punjab Police Thwart Explosive Terror Plot Linked to Pakistan's ISI

In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police have dismantled a terror plot allegedly orchestrated by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). This success came with the recovery of an RDX-based improvised explosive device (IED) and the arrest of an individual in Amritsar, as confirmed by DGP Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday.

The detainee, identified as Rahul Kumar, also known as Gaju, is a resident of Chamrang Road in Amritsar and an assistant at a local salon. Preliminary investigations reveal that Kumar maintained contact with a foreign-based handler, acting on directives from handlers in Pakistan. The explosive device, disguised in a PVC pipe casing to avoid detection, was collected from a designated location following foreign instructions.

Assistant Inspector General Sukhminder Singh Mann provided details on the operation, revealing that the police acted on credible intelligence about the IED being smuggled from Pakistan. Further investigation is underway to unearth the intended target of the IED. Legal proceedings have been initiated at the State Special Operations Cell under several legislative acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)