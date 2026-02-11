Left Menu

California Man Jailed for Acting as Chinese Government Agent

Yaoning 'Mike' Sun, a campaign adviser, was sentenced to four years in prison for being an unregistered foreign agent for China. Sun admitted to acting on behalf of China from 2022 to 2024 without notifying the US Attorney General, violating federal law.

In a significant judicial outcome, a 65-year-old California man, Yaoning 'Mike' Sun, has been sentenced to four years in federal prison. Sun was found guilty of serving as an illegal agent for the Chinese government while advising a local political campaign, a role he undertook without the mandatory disclosure to U.S. authorities.

Federal officials emphasized the breach of trust that occurs when foreign governments infiltrate American democratic processes, a concern highlighted by recent geopolitical tensions. Sun's activities included posting pro-Beijing content and advising a successful candidate who has since become the mayor of Arcadia, California.

The sentencing comes as the U.S. grapples with the influence of foreign entities on local elections. Assistant Director Roman Rozhavsky from the FBI condemned Sun's actions, which occurred during the Biden administration's tenure, a period marked by escalating apprehensions regarding China's influence in American politics.

