Ensuring Tourist Safety: Security Measures in Jammu and Kashmir

In a bid to secure the blossoming tourist destinations in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban range, DIG Shridhar Patil on Tuesday led a crucial review meeting with district police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials.

As tourist numbers surge, the meeting concentrated on refining the region's security framework. Attendees stressed the effective implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs), increased surveillance, and enhanced access control measures. Improved inter-agency coordination took center stage to ensure tourist safety.

Authorities also discussed the importance of updating contingency plans and conducting regular mock drills to remain responsive to emergencies. DIG Patil directed officials to enforce these security protocols meticulously, ensuring high alertness and operational readiness at all times.

