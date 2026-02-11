Left Menu

Unveiling Fulton County: Inside the U.S. DOJ's 2020 Election Investigation

The U.S. Justice Department's investigation into the 2020 election in Fulton County, Georgia, initiated by a Trump-appointed election integrity official, involved an FBI search. Over 600 boxes of ballots were seized as part of efforts to investigate alleged voting fraud claims related to Trump's loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 01:55 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 01:55 IST
The U.S. Justice Department has launched a significant investigation into the 2020 election process in Fulton County, Georgia, spurred by a referral from a Trump-appointed election integrity official, as revealed by court documents on Tuesday.

The matter cascaded into action when attorney Kurt Olsen, involved in contesting Trump's election defeat, referred it to the FBI. Olsen, known for his connections with Trump, highlighted election integrity concerns, leading the FBI to seize over 600 boxes of ballots in a recent search at the county's election center.

This probe, approved by a federal judge, is pursuing evidence related to alleged voting fraud and discrepancies that could support former President Trump's claims about his 2020 defeat. The FBI cited potential problems with election record retention and voter fraud as focal points of the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

