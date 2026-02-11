Pacific Power Play: US Bans Palau Senate President Over China Corruption Links

The United States has imposed an entry ban on Palau Senate President Hokkons Baules and his family, citing corruption linked to Chinese interests, the State Department announced Tuesday. The move, part of a broader effort to counteract Beijing's growing influence in the Pacific, accuses Baules of abusing his public office by accepting bribes in exchange for promoting Chinese business and criminal interests.

Additionally, the State Department has named Anderson Jibas, a former mayor in the Marshall Islands, for theft and misuse of trust funds meant to address the legacy of U.S. nuclear testing. Both individuals and their families are now prohibited from entering the United States, a signal of increased U.S. scrutiny on Pacific alliances.

These actions underscore the strategic competition between the U.S. and China in the Pacific, where China has attempted to ingratiate itself with local economies. Both Palau and the Marshall Islands, which benefit from U.S. defense and economic support, have strategic importance for military operations, with U.S. facilities and patrols heightening their regional security roles.