U.S. Troops to Aid Nigeria in Fight Against Islamist Militants

The United States is set to send approximately 200 troops to Nigeria to bolster the African nation's fight against Islamist militants, according to a U.S. official on Tuesday. This decision comes in the wake of airstrikes ordered by President Donald Trump targeting what he identified as Islamic State strongholds.

Last week, the U.S. military confirmed the presence of a small deployment of American troops in Nigeria, without revealing numbers. This marks a significant acknowledgment of U.S. forces on Nigerian soil since air strikes were conducted on Christmas Day. President Trump has indicated potential for further U.S. military involvement in Nigeria, with reports of U.S. surveillance flights over Nigerian territory being conducted from Ghana.

Nigeria faces pressure from Washington to act decisively against militants, following Trump's accusations that the country is failing to protect its Christian population. The Nigerian government disputes any claims of targeted persecution, highlighting their mission against Islamist militants and armed groups impacting all citizens. Meanwhile, attacks from groups like Boko Haram and ISWAP are escalating in the northwest, the heart of a long-standing insurgency.

