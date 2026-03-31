Middle East Tensions Heighten: Airstrikes Threaten Essential Civilian Infrastructure

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, recent airstrikes have put vital civilian infrastructure at risk, raising alarms over potential war crimes. Oil facilities, power plants, and desalination operations are in the crosshairs, which experts argue could lead to severe consequences.

International law, particularly the 1949 Geneva Conventions, strictly prohibits such attacks on civilian necessities. This legal framework insists that actions should not leave civilian populations without essential resources, like water or food.

Historical precedents, such as those involving Ukraine and Gaza, highlight past accusations of targeting key infrastructure, underscoring the gravity of the current situation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)