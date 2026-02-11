Left Menu

Canada Condemns Israeli West Bank Expansion

Canada's foreign ministry has criticized Israel's decision to expand settlements in the West Bank. The ministry states that this move violates international law, hinders peace prospects, and threatens the viability of a Palestinian state. Global Affairs Canada urges Israel to reverse its decision and stop further settlement expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 03:41 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 03:41 IST
Canada Condemns Israeli West Bank Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Canada's foreign ministry has expressed strong disapproval of Israel's recent move to expand its control over the West Bank.

According to a statement by Global Affairs Canada, such actions violate international law, jeopardize the peace process, and threaten the potential establishment of a viable Palestinian state.

The Canadian government is urging Israel to reconsider and cease any further settlement expansion immediately.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Intrigue Unfolds: FBI Investigates Fulton County Ballot Handling

Intrigue Unfolds: FBI Investigates Fulton County Ballot Handling

 United States
2
Tirana Turmoil: Protests Surge Amid Corruption Allegations

Tirana Turmoil: Protests Surge Amid Corruption Allegations

 Albania
3
South Sudan's Escalating Crisis: A Call for Dialogue Amidst Growing Violence

South Sudan's Escalating Crisis: A Call for Dialogue Amidst Growing Violence

 Global
4
U.S. Push for American-Made EV Chargers: A Double-Edged Policy

U.S. Push for American-Made EV Chargers: A Double-Edged Policy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026