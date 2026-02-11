Canada Condemns Israeli West Bank Expansion
Canada's foreign ministry has criticized Israel's decision to expand settlements in the West Bank. The ministry states that this move violates international law, hinders peace prospects, and threatens the viability of a Palestinian state. Global Affairs Canada urges Israel to reverse its decision and stop further settlement expansion.
Canada's foreign ministry has expressed strong disapproval of Israel's recent move to expand its control over the West Bank.
According to a statement by Global Affairs Canada, such actions violate international law, jeopardize the peace process, and threaten the potential establishment of a viable Palestinian state.
The Canadian government is urging Israel to reconsider and cease any further settlement expansion immediately.
