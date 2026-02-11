Left Menu

2020 Election Probe: Unveiling the Fulton County Investigation

The U.S. Justice Department is investigating the 2020 election in Fulton County, Georgia, following a referral from Kurt Olsen, a Trump-appointed election security official. The FBI seized ballots during a search tied to unproven claims of voting fraud pushed by Trump supporters. Allegations cite deficiencies in vote record-keeping.

Updated: 11-02-2026 03:49 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 03:49 IST
A federal investigation into the 2020 election in Fulton County, Georgia, began with a referral from Kurt Olsen, an election integrity official appointed by former President Donald Trump. Court documents revealed Olsen's involvement as he referred the matter to the FBI to scrutinize voting processes in the county.

The FBI conducted a search at the Fulton County election center, seizing over 600 boxes of ballots and related materials. This action aligns with attempts to validate Trump's allegations of widespread voter fraud, despite substantial evidence and court rulings rejecting these claims.

Robb Pitts, chair of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, criticized these allegations as baseless. The county demands the return of seized materials, defending the integrity of the 2020 election. This probe further underlines ongoing disputes over the election's legitimacy, with notable political figures entangled in the controversy.

